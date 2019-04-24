Harwood keeping the Anzac spirit alive

David Briscoe, Del Brasen, Barbara Hayward, Alan Brasen and Helen Briscoe (front) stand before one of the few World War I honour rolls in the Clarence Valley.

David Briscoe, Del Brasen, Barbara Hayward, Alan Brasen and Helen Briscoe (front) stand before one of the few World War I honour rolls in the Clarence Valley. Kathryn Lewis

ORGANISERS are already busy finalising preparations for the Anzac Day service in Harwood, now in its fifth year after a long hiatus.

Helen Briscoe and Alan Brasen were among those who took up the role of bringing back a dawn service and the Anzac spirit to Harwood, which attracts more than 100 people every year.

"In 2015 the cenotaph and the hall were getting a little bit dilapidated,” Mr Brasen said.

"It was a shame the service wasn't happening any more.

"Now we get everyone from little kids to people who need to take a seat.”

They have reinstated the service with a 5.15am dawn gathering followed by a breakfast freshly cooked by the volunteers. "The community love it, we get a terrific turnout of over 100 people,” Ms Briscoe said.

"We are really lucky because the sun rises over the river, and it's just spectacular,” her husband and fellow volunteer David Briscoe added.

After the meal, ex-Salvation Army envoys Vicki and Lloyd Graham will run the service with Lloyd performing a commemorative address.

The day is filled with music, with singer Paul Commerford and piper Matt McLeod to attend the day.

"After the breakfast, anybody who can play music gets up plays a bit,” Ms Briscoe said.

The service begins at 5.15am, Harwood Hall.