Harwood look to get on a roll

LCCA: Harwood have found some form in the Lower Clarence Cricket Association competition after a convincing win over an understrength Lawrence on the weekend.

Captain Dane Mitchell said he was pleased with the team performance after an underwhelming start to their season.

"This was a game we needed to win, we've let a couple of games get away from us, if we could have played better we would have won, so we needed this win,” he said.

"We've still only won two games, I don't think it's appropriate to say that we've got momentum, but we definitely batted better. We didn't throw our wickets away, which was a big improvement from last week.

"We're on the improve but there's still plenty of room to improve further.”

Mitchell top scored in his side's win, but said he wasn't too concerned about his form with the blade.

"It was good to contribute to the team, but as long as we're winning I don't care how many I make,” he said.

"I was really happy with how our bowlers performed, especially some of the younger blokes who are new to first grade. They all contributed equally which is the biggest positive.

"Lawrence have got a few blokes who can take you for a lot of runs, and that's what they started to do but we managed to reel it in, we didn't drop our heads or lose focus so that was good.

"If you're under the pump you can drop your head and not come back well, but that wasn't an issue this weekend. Last week we scored a lot of runs but didn't bowl well chased and down, so it was good his week to bowl well and come away with the win.

