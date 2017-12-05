Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Harwood look to get on a roll

Dane Mitchell cuts for Harwood in LCCA 1st grade at Barry Watts Oval
Dane Mitchell cuts for Harwood in LCCA 1st grade at Barry Watts Oval Adam Hourigan Photography
by Jarrard Potter

LCCA: Harwood have found some form in the Lower Clarence Cricket Association competition after a convincing win over an understrength Lawrence on the weekend.

Captain Dane Mitchell said he was pleased with the team performance after an underwhelming start to their season.

"This was a game we needed to win, we've let a couple of games get away from us, if we could have played better we would have won, so we needed this win,” he said.

"We've still only won two games, I don't think it's appropriate to say that we've got momentum, but we definitely batted better. We didn't throw our wickets away, which was a big improvement from last week.

"We're on the improve but there's still plenty of room to improve further.”

Mitchell top scored in his side's win, but said he wasn't too concerned about his form with the blade.

"It was good to contribute to the team, but as long as we're winning I don't care how many I make,” he said.

"I was really happy with how our bowlers performed, especially some of the younger blokes who are new to first grade. They all contributed equally which is the biggest positive.

"Lawrence have got a few blokes who can take you for a lot of runs, and that's what they started to do but we managed to reel it in, we didn't drop our heads or lose focus so that was good.

"If you're under the pump you can drop your head and not come back well, but that wasn't an issue this weekend. Last week we scored a lot of runs but didn't bowl well chased and down, so it was good his week to bowl well and come away with the win.

Keep up to date on local cricket by clicking 'CLARENCE CRICKET' below:

Topics:  clarence cricket

Grafton Daily Examiner
Lower Clarence Debutante Ball

Lower Clarence Debutante Ball

Young adults step out at Ball held at Yamba Bowling Club

CVAS donate hundreds of hampers to families in need

GENEROUS: Clarence Valley Anglican School Stage 3D, with principal Martin Oates and Anglicare North Coast emergency relief manager Lesley Grant.

Items help Anglicare North Coast Toys and Tucker collection

Irons and Craig is doing it by the book

PAGE TURNER: Irons and Craig owners David Barnier and Antony Perring take a look at the book that highlights their coffee.

Cafe mentioned in worldwide coffee guide

Amazon Australia: The big problem with the super-retailer

Amazon finally launched its Australian website overnight. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

“The Aussie retailers breathe a sigh of relief..."

Local Partners

Shanahan comes up short in junior titles

"I think she was just disappointed because she had every opportunity to put in a good showing and she just came up short.”

Boxing night provides pathway for amateur fighters

BACK IN THE RING: North Coast Light Heavyweight champion Zac Cotten during the Grafton Fight Night at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

Yamba fight night to host 10 amateur bouts.

Hockeyroos turn to youth for Tokyo Olympics

Dropped: Kirstin Dwyer has been left out of the Hockeyroos squad for 2018.

Hockeyroos veterans axed from squad