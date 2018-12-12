Harwood Marine secures a future for workforce

HARWOOD Marine has won a six month battle to build a new shed and mound for boat construction at the Harwood slipway.

Despite community backlash from residents on River Road East, the ship building business will now have the opportunity to create more opportunity and job security for their workforce.

At the recent Clarence Valley Council meeting, Harwood Marine managing director Ross Roberts spoke to council about the need to build the shed to create the space for more work for his staff.

A River Road East resident who spoke at the council meeting said she and other residents were concerned about the stability of the road, especially with increased heavy traffic when construction of the shed and mound begins.

Councillors were sympathetic to their concerns, with Cr Andrew Baker asking Mr Roberts if they only used River Road East for unladen, and use an alternative route to the slipway when trucks are brining in martial for the build.

While all the councillors agreed that River Road East was in disrepair, most councillors voted for the development because of the positive contributions it would make to the Clarence Valley's economy.

Cr Karen Toms said she would be supporting the DA so Harwood Marine could ensure stable work for their workforce.

"We need industry to ensure we have work for our young people,” Cr Toms said.

"This business is a shining light in this Clarence Valley over the last 40 or so years... they built their business up from scratch, we should be proud of what they do.”

Cr Greg Clancy voted against the development application.