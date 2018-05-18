Harwood Marine shed DA green light

THE approval of a controversial development application for a Harwood marine industry's storage shed is going to result in a significant upgrade of the road system on the island.

On Tuesday Clarence Valley Council approved a development application for the construction of an equipment storage shed at Harwood Marine's site in Carey's Ln, Harwood Island.

The council had received 20 submissions from residents opposing the DA.

A crucial part of the development carrying fill to the site, estimated at 377 truck and dog trailer loads, which would put a strain on the proposed road route.

The DA proposes these trucks access the site via a route along Watts Ln, Nicholson Ln, River Rd East, Careys Ln and Eggins Ln.

Most of the route is on unsealed roads and the sealed section along River Rd East goes along a section of road known to be unstable and in close proximity to the Clarence River.

The successful amended motion from Cr Andrew Baker called the applicant to pay for the partial sealing of a number of section of the route, opposite certain properties.

He said this was the appropriate response to the issues raised by residents of noise and dust raised by the increased road use.

He calculated the roads would already take about 4000 heavy vehicles a year due to the sugar cane industry in the areas, so the 377 round trips this DA created would not be a significant increase on the road usage. But he said the development had created an opportunity for the residents in the area to have an improvement to the local network of lanes which would be a benefit to them.

Cr Greg Clancy likened the plan to re-arranging the deckchairs on the Titanic, while Cr Peter Ellem said the council should push for state or federal government funding to seal the entire route.

The councillors voted 7-2 for Cr Baker's motion.