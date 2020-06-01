Harwood Marine’s growth amid coronavirus pandemic

ONE OF A KIND: The large commercial fish factory vessel, Lilli M is a unique designed vessel that is a catamaran steel hull, with a stainless steel deck and equipment, and an aluminium navigation bridge.

ONE OF A KIND: The large commercial fish factory vessel, Lilli M is a unique designed vessel that is a catamaran steel hull, with a stainless steel deck and equipment, and an aluminium navigation bridge.

WHILE many industries have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, Harwood Marine have been battling on and growing.

The shipyard has got a number of construction projects currently underway, including a large commercial fish factory vessel, Lilli M which processes whiting for the Australian supermarkets, a port utility vessel Ausport Diamond for running mooring lines to large ships in Sydney and a new aluminium Search and Rescue vessel for Marine Rescue Jervis Bay.

WELL UNDERWAY: Being constructed by Harwood Marine, the new rescue vessel for Marine Rescue Jervis Bay has an overall length of 13.6 metres, a beam of 4.15 metres and a draft of one metre.

Harwood Marine managing director Ross Roberts said the projects have enabled the firm to keep their 65 employees in a job.

“The fact that we invested heavily in the last few years in our infrastructure, updated our machinery and equipment, and specialised in aluminium, steel, and stainless steel construction, has meant that we can tender on a range of projects to keep continuity of work and employment and grow our business,” Mr Roberts said.

Harwood Marine have several other proposals under consideration for substantial future projects.

“We have been receiving encouraging inquiries from marine industry companies as well as established boat builders, who are considering moving to our future Harwood Marine Precinct, so training and upskilling in line with the post coronavirus Federal and State Government initiatives will be well received in our area of such high unemployment, particularly youth,” he said.