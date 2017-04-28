Harwood Mill's sweet new project

Member for Page Kevin Hogan looks over plan for Harwood Mill upgrade with operations manager Stephen King and NSW Canegrowers Association president Ross Farlow during an inspection of the site.

CHANCES are the spoonful of sugar in your morning coffee is coming to you directly from the Harwood Sugar Mill.

Just metres from the Harwood Bridge construction site, an $8.2 million upgrade of facilities at the Harwood Sugar Mill and Refinery is well under way, and operations manager Sunshine Sugar Harwood Mill and Refinery Stephen King said the new goods warehouse and silo storage would improve the efficiency of their operation.

"We supply around 20% of the domestic sugar to the market," he said.

"There is nearly 33 tonnes of sugar coming through the mill every hour, and the increased storage will allow us to schedule and manage our production a lot better.

"We're also building a 300 tonne silo which will double our bulk sugar capacity, and allow us to run our packing line seven days a week.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan, who yesterday inspected the start of earthworks hailed the upgrade as a great project which would provide local jobs for local people.

"More than 2000 jobs exist because of the Harwood Mill and Refinery," he said.

"This includes direct jobs, growers, drivers and other support roles."

The upgrade was made possible by the $4.1 million Federal Government grant under the Stronger Regions Fund, and will result in a new finished goods warehouse, silo storage and packaging lines at the Harwood site.

"This is a massive investment in the future of the industry which will directly benefit any one employed or associated with Harwood Mill and Refinery," Mr Hogan said.

"This includes all small businesses in the region due to improved job security."

Sunshine Sugar jointly owns and operates the Harwood Sugar Mill and Refinery, which is the only 100% Australian-owned and Bonsucro-certified sustainable sugar growing, milling and refining business.