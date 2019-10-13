Menu
TIP TOP: Harwood bowler Dean Carroll (centre) celebrates a catch with his teammates off a danger ball in the round one win over Iluka Cricket Club at Iluka Oval on Saturday.
Cricket

Harwood off to a flying start in Lower Clarence first grade

Mitchell Keenan
by
13th Oct 2019 5:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MBC FIRST GRADE: Harwood Cricket Club had a dream start to the Maclean Bowling Club first grade season on Saturday with an imposing 48-run win over Iluka after a rampant start at Iluka Oval.

Winning the toss, Harwood elected to bat first and although their score of 146 all out seemed like an achievable target for the runners up from the 2018/19 season, the visitors caught their opponents napping, taking both opening batsmen for a duck with two sharp catches.

It looked like a comeback was on the cards when Dean Bartlett came close to a half-century behind the crease but the moment he fell for 43, Harwood finished off the side to round out the opening-round victory.

A side littered with a great deal of youth, Harwood showed moments of inexperience with some tough dropped catches but their senior players stepped up well to lead the young guns on a cool, windy day in the coastal town.

