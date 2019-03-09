Harwood open the doors for semi-final thriller

HEAVY HITTER: Harwood captain Nathan Ensbey has backed Brandon Honeybrook (above) to open the innings for the side in the North Coast Premier League major semi-final while spinner Hayden Ensbey (inset) will be key to victory.

HEAVY HITTER: Harwood captain Nathan Ensbey has backed Brandon Honeybrook (above) to open the innings for the side in the North Coast Premier League major semi-final while spinner Hayden Ensbey (inset) will be key to victory. Caitlan Charles

CRICKET: After three weeks on the sidelines, it comes as no surprise that Harwood are frothing at the mouth to get out to the middle.

After securing an outright win in a day against Coffs Diggers just over a month ago, Harwood then had to endure the last round bye ahead of today's major semi-final.

While many sides would worry the three-week break from action would halt any momentum, Harwood captain Nathan Ensbey said his side have not missed a step.

"It hasn't been ideal with having the few weeks off, but the boys have still been putting in the work every week,” he said. "They have been training hard and are keen as mustard to get out to the middle.”

Harwood will take on fellow North Coast Premier League heavyweights Sawtell in the decider with both sides sharing a win a-piece in the rivalry throughout the season.

But after taking out the minor premiership, Harwood earned the right to host the clash at their home base of Harwood Oval, a place they have only lost at once in the past four years.

The last time the side faced Sawtell was at their home ground when Brandon 'Bear' Honeybrook dominated the attack to bring up a stellar 151 for victory.

"Everyone knows it is a great opportunity to have the major semi-final at home, Ensbey said. "It is a big advantage for us not to have to travel.

"They are a good team, a well-disciplined team and we will need to play our best cricket over the weekend to come away with the win.”

Despite the clash being played over the two-day format today and tomorrow, Ensbey said he will leave the damaging Honeybrook at the top of the order.

"He is keen as mustard to open the batting and I am happy to back him,” he said.

"Bear's batting has come a long way and his temperament has come a long way as well over the years. He can adapt his game to any situation, that's why he will open.

"We haven't had a decent two-day game since before Christmas so the longer format is a little bit foreign to us. But we have plenty of experienced blokes there who know what it takes to get the job done.”

Ensbey believed the game would not come down to who had the better batting side but who had the better bowling attack, more importantly, who had the better spin attack.

Hayden Ensbey (18 wickets at an average of 6.56) has led the way for the Harwood spin brigade this season.

"Both sides have good batting depth, but when it comes to spin, our side trumps theirs and that is where this game will be won and lost.”

In the North Coast Premier League minor semi, Coutts-Coffs Colts will host Coffs Diggers at McKittrick Park.

The Colts have the advantage over Diggers after beating them by four runs in the final round, but a strong batting effort from the Diggers last weekend will have the side full of confidence this weekend.