Harwood Oval Taylor-made for twenty20 in the cane fields

Bill North
| 28th Aug 2017 5:41 PM
Former Australian Test captain and Channel Nine commentator Mark Taylor (middle) watched the cricket at Harwood Oval.
Former Australian Test captain and Channel Nine commentator Mark Taylor (middle) watched the cricket at Harwood Oval. Graham Mackie

THEY weren't playing for sheep stations, but there was still plenty at stake during the Twenty20 cricket match among the cane fields at Harwood Oval on Saturday.

Past, present and future cricketers played in the clash which preceded the official Harwood Cricket Club 150th anniversary celebrations at Maclean Bowling Club that evening.

Harwood stalwart Tim McMahon and current Premier League captain Nathan Ensbey led the two sides into battle.

"We wanted to have a bit of a celebration at the ground," Mr Ensbey said.

"So we picked two teams. It wasn't overly competitive. We had some older players, current players and junior players from Harwood and across the Lower Clarence."

 

A renowned batsman, Mr Ensbey even tried his arm as a bowler and sent down some of his own loopy offspinners, including one which had Ben McMahon caught at gully while trying to dispatch his senior teammate to the highway.

Tim McMahon's team scored 125 before Mr Ensbey's team reached the total in 15 overs.

"Jacob McMahon was the only McMahon on the winning team," Mr Ensbey said.

Standing behind the picket fence was Channel Nine cricket commentator Mark Taylor. Ensbey said he tried to convince the former Australian Test captain to come out of retirement for the hit and giggle affair.

"He swung the bat around for a bit on the sidleine but I couldn't twist his arm to have a bat," Ensbey said.

"But it was a good chance to show him around the ground and look at some of the amenities we want to improve down there.

"We want to build a clubhouse with home and away dressing sheds, an umpires room and a canteen room, and a machinery shed above flood level to store the roller and other equipment.

"Proceeds from Satuday night will go towards that. We had 240 people attending and a lot of memorabilia donated to the club was auctioned off."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  150th anniversary harwood harwood cricket harwood oval mark taylor tubby

