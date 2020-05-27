Harwood Public School welcomes technology boost

EDUCATION REVOLUTION: Page MP Kevin Hogan at Harwood Public School where interactive whiteboards were recently installed thanks to a federal government grant.

EDUCATION REVOLUTION: Page MP Kevin Hogan at Harwood Public School where interactive whiteboards were recently installed thanks to a federal government grant.

HARWOOD Public School have benefited from a $15,500 federal government grant that has helped to install interactive whiteboards in their classrooms which will allow staff and students to use the latest technology in the lessons.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan announced the grant earlier this year to purchase new ICT equipment that has now been installed.

Mr Hogan said it was important our small rural schools have the same opportunities as those in the city.

“The whole community share the use of the school facilities. There is a preschool program once a week, P & C activities and the grounds are used during the holidays,” Mr Hogan said.

“By having up-to-date ICT equipment, the school can access fantastic educational content.”

All schools across the electorate were encouraged to apply for this funding to make improvements to their school environment.

This funding program allows individual schools to nominate their own projects that make a big difference to the school community.

The Local Schools Community Fund is open to all schools but eligibility conditions will apply. Schools were able to lodge one application for each of their campuses. For future rounds, visit https://schools.education.gov.au/ to apply.