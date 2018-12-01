Harwood ready for Sawtell

BACK IN ACTION: Brandon Honeybrook will make his return for Harwood in their North Coast Cricket Council Premier Grade clash against Sawtell.

NCCC: Harwood will welcome back a fully fit Brandon Honeybrook when they travel south to face North Coast Cricket Council Premier Grade competition heavyweights Sawtell this weekend.

Coming off the bye last week, captain Nathan Ensbey said the week off was a good chance for his players to rest some injuries and get in a solid week of preparation for their round six clash.

"We had a bit of a training run last weekend and everyone was training hard in the nets,” Ensbey said.

"Brandon Honeybrook had a bit of a quad injury so the week off with the bye was a good chance to give him a bit of time to get it right.

"It's good to have him back 100 per cent fit and bowling well, he had plenty of pace in the nets this week so he is fully fit and raring to go.

"The boys are really keen to get on the road and play Sawtell, who are the benchmark of the competition, at their home ground.”

Ensbey said Harwood would be at full strength when they took on Sawtell and while he said the team wasn't familiar with all of their players, they were not going to take any chances against a team that had been at the top of the Coffs Harbour cricket tree.

"It's good that we've got everybody available because this game will be a tough test for our boys, I don't think Sawtell have lost a game in a good while and they boast plenty of strong players,” Ensbey said.

"I've played a bit with a few of their guys at the Regional Big Bash, however I don't know too much about the rest of their squad but they've got a good record in Coffs cricket so I think it'll be a really good challenge for us and the boys are really up for it.

"It'd be great to win and our guys have been training hard and they know their roles and I'm confident they'll put in a good team performance.”