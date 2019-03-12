Menu
Will Bailey pushes a ball past the close in fielder for Sawtell.
Cricket

Harwood ready to learn from semi-final mistakes

Matthew Elkerton
by
12th Mar 2019 1:00 AM
CRICKET: Harwood captain Nathan Ensbey has backed his players to bounce back this week after missing out on direct passage to the North Coast Premier League grand final.

After three weeks off the field, Harwood appeared underdone in their major semi-final loss to Sawtell.

Ensbey suggested the side's first mistake was putting Sawtell in to bat on what they thought was a dodgy deck.

"It had poured in Harwood for most of last week, so we thought there was going to be a few demons in it,” he said.

There weren't as many as they would have liked, as Sawtell, led by Brad Lewis (30) at the top of the order, hit 191.

Harwood openers Brandon Honeybrook and Mark Ensbey saw the side out until stumps on day one, but when players returned it would be the wily skill of Sawtell captain Richie Gallichan (6 for 58 off 25) that would leave them in tatters.

Harwood lost four wickets for no runs, including those of their two highest run scorers, Nathan Ensbey and Harry Bird.

"It was a really good spell of bowling that tore through our top and middle order in about an hour,” Ensbey said.

"He just got into his rhythm and our boys couldn't find an answer.”

Ben McMahon (48) proved the only shining light as Harwood fell 62 runs short.

"We're a tight team unit and we will get together and get past this,” Ensbey said.

"You learn more from your losses than you do from a win.”

HARWOOD v SAWTELL

At Harwood Oval

Toss: Harwood

Sawtell 1st Innings

T Mitchell c B Honeybrook b L Many21

B Lewis c BG McMahon b D Harris30

RJ Gallichan lbw b B Honeybrook18

T Welsford c HJ Ensbey b B Honeybrook2

T Murphy c N Ensbey b HJ Ensbey25

W Bailey lbw b D Harris37

D Angus-Crouch c H Bird b HJ Ensbey13

HJ McMillan lbw b HJ Ensbey8

K McMillan c & b BG McMahon12

B Austin run out (HJ Ensbey, HJ McMahon)10

D Schutt not out1

Extras (nb 8, w 0, b 5, lb 1)14

ALL-OUT for191

Overs: 64.2

FoW: 1-49 (B Lewis) 2-51 (T Mitchell) 3-62 (T Welsford) 4-75 (RJ Gallichan) 5-136 (T Murphy) 6-154 (D Angus-Crouch) 7-158 (W Bailey) 8-168 (HJ McMillan) 9-184 (B Austin) 10-191 (K McMillan)

Bowling: BG McMahon 8.2-2-34-1, M Vallette 3-0-18-0, D Harris 11-3-18-2, L Many 16-5-28-1, B Honeybrook 10-2-22-2(8nb), HJ Ensbey 11-1-43-3, JT McMahon 5-1-22-0

Harwood 1st Innings

B Honeybrook c T Mitchell b RJ Gallichan7

MA Ensbey c T Mitchell b D Angus-Crouch12

H Bird c D Angus-Crouch b RJ Gallichan0

N Ensbey c D Angus-Crouch b RJ Gallichan0

BG McMahon c B Lewis b D Schutt48

D Harris c W Bailey b RJ Gallichan7

HJ McMahon lbw b D Schutt17

MN Young c T Murphy b RJ Gallichan7

L Many c RJ Gallichan b D Schutt22

HJ Ensbey st T Mitchell b RJ Gallichan0

JT McMahon not out4

Extras (nb 0, w 1, b 0, lb 4)5

ALL-OUT for129

Overs: 57.1

FoW: 1-20 (B Honeybrook) 2-20 (H Bird) 3-20 (N Ensbey) 4-20 (MA Ensbey) 5-47 (D Harris) 6-84 (HJ McMahon) 7-102 (MN Young) 8-104 (BG McMahon) 9-105 (HJ Ensbey) 10-129 (L Many)

Bowling: D Angus-Crouch 12-6-20-1, B Austin 5-2-9-0, RJ Gallichan 25-7-58-6, D Schutt 10.1-3-24-3(1wd), W Bailey 1-0-4-0, B Lewis 1-0-2-0, I Hillery 3-0-8-0

clarence cricket cricket harwood nccc ncpl north coast premier league sawtell
Grafton Daily Examiner

