Harwood's Terry Lewis is clean bowled by Dean Bartlett during the Lower Clarence Maclean Bowling Club first grade cricket match between Harwood and Iluka at Barry Watts Oval on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Cricket

Harwood scrape the barrel to edge Iluka

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
24th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
LCCA FIRST GRADE:A defiant Harwood have moved to within just six points of Maclean United at the top of the ladder after a thrilling eight-run win over Iluka on Saturday.

Fears of another washed out round were deepened by lingering clouds but that wouldn’t stop the second and third placed teams as they travelled to Barry Watts Oval in Maclean in anticipation of a big round 16 encounter.

Harwood took to the crease first in search of another big score but Iluka were fearless on the attack, taking the wickets of openers Sean McFarlane (0) and Evan Lewis (3) in the blink of an eye.

Iluka's Dean Bartlett was hot during the Lower Clarence Maclean Bowling Club first grade cricket match between Harwood and Iluka at Barry Watts Oval on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Experienced batsman Luke Richardson (13) stepped up with two early boundaries but his efforts were waived by a potent Bailey Engler (2 for 20 off 8).

Iluka unleashed the wrath of Dean Bartlett (3 for 7 off 8) to make short work of the tail end and leave Harwood with just 60 runs off 30.4 overs.

Iluka's Dean Bartlett was hot during the Lower Clarence Maclean Bowling Club first grade cricket match between Harwood and Iluka at Barry Watts Oval on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
It was much of the same for Iluka as the opening pair of Gary Ryan (0) and Dominic Faddy (2) failed to make any mark on the game.

Trent Lobb (3 for 7 off 6) and Dean Carroll (2 for 21 off 8) terrorised Iluka’s top order to put the opposition on their knees at 4/14 but Bartlett (23 not out) was ready to dig deep and make sure his side wasn’t going to give up the easy win to Harwood.

Joined by Jare Barber (7), it looked as though Bartlett would have the legs to bring Iluka home but Richardson (2 for 14 off 6) and Terry Mullins (2 for 7 off 3) kicked in to send Jack Webster (0), Engler (0), Peter Duncombe (0) and Zac Newton (0) off for an early shower, holding them to 52 off 24 overs.

Corey Lewis and Josh Johnson during the Lower Clarence Maclean Bowling Club first grade cricket match between Harwood and Iluka at Barry Watts Oval on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
With just one round left to play before finals, Harwood have cemented their spot in the top two and will enjoy a week off before a semi-final appearance on March 7.

After Yamba’s match with Maclean United was cancelled due to excess water on the ground at Yamba Oval, Iluka will face the fellow coastal club in the final regular season match to determine who will finish third and fourth.

Maclean United will wrap up the minor premiership with a win, draw or loss against Lawrence next weekend but with pivotal semi-finals ahead, it’s all to play for in the final round.

harwood cricket club iluka cricket lower clarence cricket maclean bowling club first grade
Grafton Daily Examiner

