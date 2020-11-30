Menu
ALL SMILES: Harwood’s Dean Carroll gives a thumbs up on his way to collecting five wickets against Iluka over the weekend.
Sport

Harwood sings praises as Carroll bags early Christmas present

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
30th Nov 2020 12:26 PM
HARWOOD remains in touch with Maclean Bowling Club Lower Clarence First Grade competition leaders Lawrence after an 84-run win over Iluka on the weekend thanks to a season-best performance by strike bowler Dean Carroll.

Sent in to bat on their home field, Harwood managed a steady start through openers Thomas Gallagher (11) and Evan Lewis (15) before losing three wickets for just 10 runs to put Iluka back on the attack.

Harwood captain Ashley Moss steadied the ship with a run-a-ball 54, before some lower-order fireworks from Dylan Causley (51 off 32) helped the side reach 8 for 201 from their 40 overs.

In reply Iluka seemed to be in control early with Harvey McEwen (6) and Brendan James (23) combining for a 31-run opening stand before Colby Vallette (1 for 36 off 6) provided Harwood’s first breakthrough.

Wickets fell at regular intervals as Iluka struggled to maintain partnerships and Carroll bagged his first five-wicket haul of the 2020-21 season, finishing with 5 for 23 off 8 overs. Iluka was all out for 117 from 30.3 overs.

At Yamba Cricket Oval, last weekend’s centurion Ian Holder (45) again top scored for Yamba, and with the help of Troy Urquhart (34) and Chris Taylor (36) the home side reached 9 for 149 at the end of their innings against the undefeated Lawrence side.

Brodie Davis (6 for 22 off 7.6) did the damage with the ball for the competition’s frontrunners who scraped home in the end.

Opener Ben Hill (77) almost carried his bat through the innings, only to fall with victory four runs away. But Lawrence held on to complete a two-wicket victory with two overs to spare.

In the other First Grade clash defending premiers Maclean United proved too strong for the Woodford Island Warriors, who are yet to notch up a victory so far this season.

Alex Moffitt (61) and Dan McColl (70) both scored half-centuries as Maclean United set an imposing total of 4 for 235 from their 40 overs.

In reply only Greg Walker (26) showed any resistance to the Maclean United bowling onslaught as they collapsed to be all-out for 48, with Alby Popko finishing the innings with figures of 4 for 7 off 8.

Grafton Daily Examiner

