Harwood's Sean McFarlane on the defence during the LCCA first grade match between Harwood and Iluka at Harwood Oval.
Harwood, United tussle for first LCCA grand final spot

Mitchell Keenan
6th Mar 2020 2:30 PM
LCCA FIRST GRADE :After another big season of cricket in the Lower Clarence, today is the first chance to secure a grand final spot.

Maclean United have been the benchmark all year, losing just once to Iluka and they’ll be confident in challenging for consecutive titles.

But Harwood have been a picture of consistency in the latter half of the season and with the experience and talented youth working in harmony, this is set to be a scintillating semi-final that is not to be missed.

GAME DAY: Maclean United take on Harwood in the semi-final at Yamba Oval from 1pm tomorrow.

