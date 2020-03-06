Harwood, United tussle for first LCCA grand final spot

Harwood's Sean McFarlane on the defence during the LCCA first grade match between Harwood and Iluka at Harwood Oval.

LCCA FIRST GRADE :After another big season of cricket in the Lower Clarence, today is the first chance to secure a grand final spot.

Maclean United have been the benchmark all year, losing just once to Iluka and they’ll be confident in challenging for consecutive titles.

But Harwood have been a picture of consistency in the latter half of the season and with the experience and talented youth working in harmony, this is set to be a scintillating semi-final that is not to be missed.

GAME DAY: Maclean United take on Harwood in the semi-final at Yamba Oval from 1pm tomorrow.