Harwood's rising star up for the challenge

SWING AND SEAM: Harwood junior Annika Vallette has impressed with the ball as part of the Lower Clarence under-12s outfit. Bill North

CRICKET: The daughter of a Harwood cricket legend, Annika Vallette is quickly treading a path of her own to the top of womens cricket.

Much like her evergreen father Mark, Vallette strikes fear into opposition batting attacks with her mix of quality line and length pace bowling.

After moving through the ranks in the Harwood junior system, the Lower Clarence under-12s representative started in senior cricket for the first time this season. A move that has helped her game improve out of sight.

It is one of the key reasons Vallette has been selected to represent the North Coastal Zone at the inaugural Cricket NSW Girls under-13 State Challenge later this month.

Vallette was selected in the Country Sixers squad, which combines the top 13 females from North Coast, Central Coast and Newcastle, to take on the best rising female cricketers across NSW.

It is a selection that is well deserved according to Lower Clarence Cricket Association junior chairperson, and long-term coach, Trent Lobb.

Lobb has watched Vallette grow into a fine cricketer, with the junior cricketer part of the LCCA under-12 representative side since she was nine-years-old.

"This is her last year in under-12s age wise, girls do have a leeway of an extra two years, but she won't need it,” he said. "With her skill level she has passed that stage.

"Her bowling this year has improved dramatically, and she is even taking constant wickets in our senior third grade ranks this season.”

Vallette's father Mark, 54, has proven himself as an evergreen seamer continuing to open the bowling for Harwood in North Coast Premier League this season after steering the side to the CRCA premiership last year.

And according to Lobb, his daughter was always going to follow in his footsteps.

"I think Mark has been spending a bit more time with her working on her bowling action and it is definitely showing through,” he said.

The under-13 carnival, which has been introduced as an early pathway to the top flight of womens cricket, will be played in conjunction with the Under 13 and 14 boys' State Challenge in Dubbo and Wellington from January 21-22.