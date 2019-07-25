Has FINA dealt with Chinese swimmer Sun Yang appropriately?

Not a good look for officials

Keeno

THERE has been no escaping Chinese swimmer Sun Yang and his actions during the FINA World Aquatic Championships in South Korea this week and along with numerous athletes that have taken a stand, I feel that it is downright wrong.

While there have been several reports on exactly what has happened, if the rumours that Sun took a hammer and smashed a vial of his blood in order to avoid being tested for any performance enhancing drugs some time ago are true, I feel the conditions are condemning enough not to let him compete.

FINA have since "clarified” the situation, stating that the official documentation was not provided to prove that Sun had done what has been reported, but the World Anti Doping Agency have taken the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in order to ensure matters are dealt with correctly.

There was a great deal of debate over whether or not Sun should have been at the championships in the first place and Australian, Mack Horton took the protests to the next level when he refused to share the podium with the Chinese athlete.

British swimmer Duncan Scott followed suit in the peaceful yet powerful message to show that athletes are not willing to stand for any lack of conviction for those found bending the rules.

With the Tokyo Olympics right around the corner, both FINA and the WADA will want to clarify the situation to avoid any further controversy in Japan next year.

Innocent until proven guilty

Pottsy

WHEN it comes to what to be done with Chinese swimmer Sun Yang, the sport's governing body FINA is caught between a rock and a hard place.

With lots of talk surrounding the protests made by Australian Mack Horton and Brit Duncan Scott, it's probably a good idea to take a quick step back and see what the facts are in the matter.

Sun previously served a three-month ban in 2014 for taking a substance that was once deemed legal. His current predicament stems from an alleged incident last year, where his security guard broke vials of Sun's blood taken as part of an out-of-competition sample.

FINA has cleared Sun of any wrong-doing, claiming the testers had not provided the necessary documents.

The World Anti-Doping Agency has appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, so as it stands he is innocent until proven guilty.

FINA had a tough decision to make before these World Championships. They could have suspended Sun, which would have opened another can of worms and basically invalidated their own ruling.

They took the other route, and let him swim, much to the scorn of many within the wider international swimming community, who have stamped his cards as a drug cheat.

As it stands, it's probably a good thing this is all playing out prior to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, rather than on arguably sport's biggest international stage.

Let's hope this situation is solved by then.