Has Lawrence ferry experiment worked?

FOLLOWING overwhelming demands from Lawrence locals, the Roads and Maritime Service started operating two ferries at Lawrence to ease demand around peak periods in April.

The good news is, it's here to stay.

Clarence MP and Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Roads and Infrastructure Chris Gulaptis said feedback from a survey conducted online and onboard the ferry showed overwhelming support for the service.

"This is a great win for the local community who overwhelmingly support the trial,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"The trial was conducted in response to an increased demand for the ferry service, which has largely been driven by additional travel generated by the record infrastructure spend taking place in the region.

"I use the Lawrence Ferry on a regular basis when commuting between my home and Grafton and having the second ferry operating during peak times certainly makes the trip swifter and more enjoyable.”

During the trial, two ferries operated at the same time between the hours of 7.30am to 9.30am, and 4pm to 6pm Monday to Friday, including school holidays. This arrangement will continue for the foreseeable future.

A survey conducted by Roads and Maritime Services found 96 per cent of respondents found the additional service useful and 80 per cent agreed with the hours of operation for the second service.

Mr Gulaptis said RMS will continue to closely monitor ferry usage to ensure it continues to cater to the needs of the local community.