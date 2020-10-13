Has your face been captured for these exhibitions?

Coutts Crossing Rural Fire Service deputy captain Bob Harbourd prepares to take the tanker out on another run as they helped protect the village.

THERE’S thousands of stories at the Grafton Library, but for the next few months you can see the stories of our local people and places.





Grafton Library’s latest exhibition ‘Local Faces Local Voices’ ﻿ ﻿brings together three local storytelling projects. It is also the first exhibition in the new updated foyer exhibition space which includes comfy bench seating.

‘Stories of the Clarence’ features a collection of works byphotojournalist Adam Hourigan of The Daily Examiner. This collection reflects images that resonated strongly with Adam and our community over the past 18 difficult months. Each image has a QR code that can be scanned to open the original Daily Examiner story online. The Daily Examiner has made access to these stories free as part of this ‘Stories of the Clarence’ exhibition. The story is also accompanied by a short explanation from Adam about the circumstances of the photo, and his thought process behind each image and story.



‘We’re In This Together’ by Photographer Minya Roseis a selection of works from Minya‘s ongoing project of the same name which documents themes of honesty, connection and kindness during difficult times. This digital exhibition is on display in Grafton Library (interactive table upstairs and foyer screen downstairs) as well as the Yamba and Iluka libraries.

Just some of the inspiring faces and voices featured in the current exhibition Local Faces Local Voices at Grafton Regional Library

‘My Cycling Life’, the Jack Griffin cycling memorabilia collection, is on display in the upstairs foyer and inside Grafton Library. The collection has been entrusted to local film makers Samantha Lovejoy and Danny Loyden of Cast Net Productions by Jack’s son, Ray Griffin. The collection is currently being digitised in partnership with Clarence Regional Library; and sponsored by Bendigo Bank – South Grafton and Baiocchi Griffin Private Wealth. Jack Griffin’s important collection and written memoir will feature in an online museum and podcast, leading up to the 60th Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic in early 2021.

The exhibitions run until November 28.

