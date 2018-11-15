Menu
Hasbro’s new Monopoly For Millennials.
Lifestyle

Hasbro releases new Monopoly For Millennials

by Hannah Sparks
15th Nov 2018 1:25 PM

Do not pass Go. Do not collect $200. Go directly to hell.

Millennials have long been maligned for their inability to "adult" - from avoiding marriage to quitting their jobs to travel.

But perhaps most central to the millennial MO is the issue of property investments - of which they infamously have none.

So the cynical game-makers at Hasbro devised Monopoly For Millennials.

"Forget real estate. You can't afford it anyway," the cover of the $27 (get it?) board game reads.

Players don't win with money to buy homes or railroads, but instead collect "experience points" by earning rewards such as a three-day music festival or going to a vegan bistro - because memories "last forever".

Perhaps hitting the closest to home was one of the "hottest destinations" of all - couch-surfing.

Player pieces include a few things millennials simply can't live without, such as a camera, sunglasses and a hashtag.

"Money doesn't always buy a great time," reads the description. "But experiences, whether they're good - or weird - last forever."

