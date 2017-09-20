24°
Sport

Hasler had to go, says Bulldogs premiership player

Axed ... Des Hasler.
Axed ... Des Hasler.
by Fox Sports

Former Bulldogs premiership winner Reni Maitua believes Des Hasler had to go for his role over the club's salary cap mess.

The club found themselves over the cap following the signings of Kieran Foran and Aaron Woods, with back-ended deals for a host of current players also contributing to the issue.

James Graham has already moved on to St George Illawarra, but it's believed at least one more big name needs to leave.

"Someone needed to be held accountable for the salary cap drama that they're going through at the moment," Maitua told NRL Tonight.

"They knew they only had $9.2 million to spend. They've now lost James Graham who is an integral part of that side.

"Bringing in Foran and Woods, someone else probably has to go.

"Des has fallen on his sword essentially."

Maitua backed current assistant coach Jim Dymock for the job.

"Jim Dymock knows everything about the Bulldogs culture," Maitua said.

"I love Jimmy as a player and I certainly think he'd be the right person to take over.

"I know Dean Pay is another Bulldog who's been with Ricky Stuart the past few years and is ready for a first grade role.

"Someone who knows that Canterbury culture I'd like to see take over."

Related Items

Topics:  bulldogs canterbury-bankstown bulldogs des hasler nrl sacking

News Corp Australia
‘No’ voter fires back after getting the sack

‘No’ voter fires back after getting the sack

THE woman who was sacked for saying online it was “OK to vote no” in the gay marriage postal survey says she is “in complete shock”.

South Grafton mum jailed over reckless wounding of child

court generic

Mum hit two-year-old with beer bottle

Trapaga to lead our carols

Special guest for Carols for Candlelight Monica Trapaga.

Preparing for hearty sing-along

Will Valley residents miss out on NDIS?

Ability Inc manager Douglas Hollingworth explains it is not all smooth sailing for local residents applying for the NDIS.

More than 4200 people with disabilities live in the Clarence Valley

Local Partners

Junior clubs shine at presentation night

I share this award with everyone there, I couldn't do it without them.

Parkrun ready for their 100th

FUN RUNNING: Grafton Parkrun event director Casey Smith getting ready for group's 100th Parkrun.

The club will break the 100 barrier this weekend

Departing Bulldogs skipper 'shocked' by Hasler axing

Hasler talks tactics with Graham during a Bulldogs training session. Photo: Getty

"I thought it was put to bed when the two-year extension was signed”