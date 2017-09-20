Hasler had to go, says Bulldogs premiership player

Former Bulldogs premiership winner Reni Maitua believes Des Hasler had to go for his role over the club's salary cap mess.

The club found themselves over the cap following the signings of Kieran Foran and Aaron Woods, with back-ended deals for a host of current players also contributing to the issue.

James Graham has already moved on to St George Illawarra, but it's believed at least one more big name needs to leave.

"Someone needed to be held accountable for the salary cap drama that they're going through at the moment," Maitua told NRL Tonight.

"They knew they only had $9.2 million to spend. They've now lost James Graham who is an integral part of that side.

"Bringing in Foran and Woods, someone else probably has to go.

"Des has fallen on his sword essentially."

Maitua backed current assistant coach Jim Dymock for the job.

"Jim Dymock knows everything about the Bulldogs culture," Maitua said.

"I love Jimmy as a player and I certainly think he'd be the right person to take over.

"I know Dean Pay is another Bulldog who's been with Ricky Stuart the past few years and is ready for a first grade role.

"Someone who knows that Canterbury culture I'd like to see take over."