Taxi driver identified as victim of Darwin shooting

Darwin taxi driver Hassan Baydoun was a victim in last night's mass shooting. Picture: Facebook

DARWIN taxi driver Hassan Baydoun has been identified as one of the victims of last night's mass shooting in the Darwin CBD.

Mr Baydoun, who hails from Lebanon graduated from Charles Darwin University and graduated in 2018 with a Master of Information Technology (software engineering).

He was a driver with the Blue Taxi Company.

A family member told the NT News he has called Darwin home for the last 10 years.

"He was smart, very friendly, and never bothered anyone," he said.

"He always had a smile on his face.

"What happened was senseless it's an absolute shock.

"He always wanted to achieve something and worked hard to achieve his goals in life and then to just loose it all of a sudden."

People have started leaving bouquets out the front of the Palms Motel where he was killed - a Blue Taxi Company vehicle remains inside the crime scene.

In a statement the Blue Taxi Company said it had lost one of its beloved drivers.

"Last night in a terrible unprecedented mass shooting, never before seen in our home town, Blue Taxis lost one of their long term beloved drivers," the statement said.

"Our Company is heartbroken and his colleagues are in a state of shock. This is not what our city stands for.

"Someone shot having a meal break while going about their own business.

"We pray that we never have to witness anything like this ever again.

"We mourn him and honour him.

"Our thoughts and prays go out to his family and friends RIP."

The Islamic Society of Darwin, held a prayer this morning for the man after Eid celebrations.

Eid is one of the largest religious events on the Islamic calendar.

Islamic Society of Darwin secretary Robi Islam said the community was shocked and in mourning for the four people who had died overnight.

"We were having our Eid prayer which was just finished and we announced we are distraught by the incident and ran a special prayer," Mr Islam said.

Mr Islam said Mr Baydoun was working towards becoming an Australian citizen.

He said he had two brothers who were living in Darwin who had become Australian citizens, but were currently overseas.

Tributes for Mr Baydoun have poured in on Facebook this morning.

A man identified as Mr Baydoun's cousin, Haidar Baydoun, in a comment on Facebook translated from Arabic, wrote: "God has mercy on you, cousin."

Another poster, Ali Malik, wrote: "Very sorry for your loss brother, he had nothing but smiles every time I spoke to him."

A tribute post has appeared on the page of CDU lecturer and course co-ordinator for accounting Dr Ali Rkein, also in Arabic.

"May Allah protect him with his mercy and to inspire his family patience and solace

Rest In Peace Hassan," reads the post.