Hastings Valley 'too big, too strong' for Redmen pack

HARD TO HANDLE: Grafton Redmen struggled to contain the Hastings Valley Vikings big boppers at the front of the scrum as the premiership favourites rolled through the Redmen in Port Macquarie.

RUGBY UNION: Too big, too strong, it's as simple as that, according to Jacaranda Hotel Grafton Redmen first grade captain Kyle Hancock after his side went down 55-29 to Hastings Valley Vikings on Saturday.

Grafton managed to cross the chalk on five occasions but failed to contain Hastings' big boppers up front who set the platform for their outside backs.

"Their big boys were to strong, it's that plain and simple,” Hancock said after the match.

"They were hard to bring down and we missed far too many one-on-one tackles.

"There was nothing wrong with our attack.

"We scored five tries and our backline looked good.

"When we got the ball in hand we made plenty of metres through the forwards and backs and we looked dangerous... but again our defence let us down.”

The loss places McKimms Redmen in third place on the ladder along with Southern Cross University who scraped home against Kempsey on the weekend.

Grafton plays Southern Cross next Saturday in the final round game of the season with the winner hosting the minor semi-final in two weeks.

" I think it's been at least 10 years since Grafton had held a home semi-final which gives us plenty to play for,” Hancock said.

"We are on the same points as Uni although they have a better for and against.

"It's shaping up as a cracker of a game. It's also our annual Ladies Day which should attract plenty of supporters.”

It was an unhappy day for the Redmen with Henwoods second-grade side also on the wrong side of the scoreboard against Vikings, going down 27-10.