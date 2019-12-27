Hat-trick meeting for council webpage saga

THE issue providing more sequels than the Fast and the Furious looks set to come back to council – and still without a single car chase.

The debate over the publishing of councillor and staff interest returns on the Clarence Valley Council website will come back to council for a third time in a row.

After councillors rejected a rescission motion put up at the final council meeting of 2019, a council spokesperson confirmed a report was being prepared for the February meeting.

The spokesperson confirmed the general manager, Ashley Lindsay had been liaising with the Privacy Commissioner who had requested information about how Council “will ensure compliance with the GIPA Act.”

“A response was provided prior to the December ordinary council meeting advising the steps we will undertake,” they said.

“One of those was to await the outcome of the rescission motion put to the December ordinary meeting. Our proposed plan of action met the Privacy Commissioner’s satisfaction.

“A report regarding Privacy Commissioner’s correspondence will now be submitted to the February council meeting.”

The rescission motion put up by Karen Toms, Greg Clancy and Debrah Novak failed after councillors reiterated concerns over the risks associated with listing online certain personal information contained in the returns.

The returns documenting financial and personal interests are currently available for viewing by appointment only at council offices in Maclean and Grafton and new guidelines directing councils to post them online have twice been ignored by council.

Following the failure of the rescission motion, The Information Commissioner Elizabeth Tydd said any resolution made by elected officials could not displace the legislated obligations under the GIPA Act.

“To maintain and advance a system of responsible and representative government the GIPA Act contains requirements that bind both agencies and individual decision makers.”

Ms Tydd said consultation, advice and assistance had been directed to assist councils and individual decision makers to act lawfully and in compliance with the Guideline 1 disclosures by councillors and designated staff.

“That process has been extensive, ongoing and directed toward ensuring that both elected officials and decision makers understand their obligations under the GIPA Act and act lawfully,” she said.

The GIPA Act contained a number of offence provisions which Ms Tydd said ensured “unlawful conduct is investigated and if necessary prosecuted.”

The Information Commissioner is empowered to promote compliance with investigatory powers and examination of the conduct of individuals relevant to the offences created under the GIPA Act.

“Accordingly, the conduct of both individual decision makers and agencies broadly can also be considered and dealt with to ensure that the exercise of any function under the GIPA Act is lawful and promotes the object of the GIPA Act,” she said

“The impact of any relevant council resolution upon individual decision making by both the principal officer or their delegate will inform any compliance action taken by the Information Commissioner.”