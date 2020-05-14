Hats off for silver medal bridge hit

CANCER patients are the first beneficiaries of a highly successful fundraising campaign attached to the historical significance of the new Grafton bridge opening.

South Grafton Progress Association sold commemorative medallions to coincide with the milestone event in December last year to raise money for worthy causes in the community.

The association recently started dispersing the proceeds by donating $2000 to the Oncology Unit at Grafton Base Hospital to go towards its wig library.

“We collected about $40,000, so there’s a lot to go,” SGPA president Robin Gipp said.

“But we thought this was a good start because they were having a lot of trouble getting the wigs to help the ladies with cancer along the way.”

The initiative, which was the brainchild of SGPA vice-president Ian Roberts, proved to be a sell-out success with more than two thousand medallions snapped up by members of the community keen to hold onto a lasting memento of the occasion.

“I think got a total of 2036 medallions, at $20 each, and we sold every one of them,” Mr Gipp said.

“We were very happy with the response on that. It was great.

“Ian Roberts thought it up, which was a bit of a gamble.

“We were surprised we sold so many, and we think we could’ve sold more.

“They did one on the old bridge, and we thought it would be a good idea to do one for the second, with the old bridge on one side (of the medallion) and the new one on the other, a bit of history in the pack.”