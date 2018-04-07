Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Matthew Hauser of Australia transitions from the cycle to the run leg during the Men's Triathlon at the XXI Commonwealth Games at Southport Broadwater Parklands, on the Gold Coast, Thursday, April 5, 2018. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Matthew Hauser of Australia transitions from the cycle to the run leg during the Men's Triathlon at the XXI Commonwealth Games at Southport Broadwater Parklands, on the Gold Coast, Thursday, April 5, 2018. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY DEAN LEWINS
Commonwealth Games

Hauser overcomes injury scare to race for gold medal

Matthew McInerney
by and Tom Boswell, Gold Coast Bulletin
7th Apr 2018 7:22 AM

THE GAMES: Matt Hauser's stunning men's triathlon performance was a surprise to everyone except coach Dan Atkins.

"It's the best fourth-place of my career as coach," the Triathlon Australia head coach said.

The Hervey Bay product kept with the lead pack for most of the race despite Atkins' revelation an ankle injury could have kept the 20-year-old out of the Games team.

Atkins revealed the emerging star had injured a ligament in his ankle, hindering his best discipline, and conceded they were worried it would affect whether or not selectors would take the chance.

"We weren't sure he would even be fit and healthy enough to do the event," Atkins said.

"The selectors gave us the confidence we could get it right."

Hauser repaid the faith, with interest.

He crossed the line 15 seconds behind clear winner, South African Henri Schoeman, and two seconds behind Scotland's Marc Austin for bronze, and while his closeness to the podium shocked many Atkins was not surprised.

"He's such a mature athlete, he knows how to control that," Atkins said.

"For Matt it was staying composed. When he started the run he had a stitch and some people were saying 'well he ran a good race', but once he stayed composed and focused on his breathing and it went away.

"He really pulled it back, it was such an edge of your seat moment."

Hauser will anchor the team of Ashleigh Gentle, silver medallist Jacob Birtwhistle and Gillian Backhouse in today's mixed team relay.

It is an event he has already starred, having won Australia's first world championship alongside Gentle, Birtwhistle and Charlotte McShane at Hamburg last year.

Atkins is confident they can repeat the success.

"He'll be very aware, we've got that red flag on us as we're the world champions, but we're we all have trust and confidence," Atkins said.

Related Items

commonwealth games dan atkins fcsport matt hauser triathlon
Fraser Coast Chronicle
ATTACKED IN CAR: police hunt for man after indecent assault

ATTACKED IN CAR: police hunt for man after indecent assault

News A woman has been indecently assaulted in her car when she was stopped at an intersection in Maclean.

Hero dad's legacy lives on in five strangers

Hero dad's legacy lives on in five strangers

News How a young father saved the lives of five others

Rebels tackle mental health as they take on Ghosts in derby

Rebels tackle mental health as they take on Ghosts in derby

Rugby League SOUTH Grafton club teams up with Grafton Headspace.

New sign adds professional class to museum

New sign adds professional class to museum

News New entrance to welcome bargain hunters at monster garage sale

Local Partners