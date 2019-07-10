Havasay wins back to back Ramornies

HAVASAY ($13) stole the thunder in a thrilling come from behind ride to win the $160,000 Listed GDSC Ramornie Handicap (1200m) for Gold Coast trainer Toby Edmonds at Clarence River Jockey Club in Grafton.

Caller Anthony Collins announced Brett Cavanough-trained third emergency Star Boy ($26, Jay Ford) the winner in the live call. But the judges gave the feature sprint of the 2019 July Racing Carnival to last year's winner in a photo finish.

Matthew McGillivray once again rode six-year-old gelding, whose lough affair with Grafton first started when it won the Class 6 Association Plate on Grafton Cup Day in 2017.

Grafton jockey Matthew Paget matched his previous best effort in a Ramornie Handicap on Turaga in 2003, finishing third on Freddie Fox Trot ($26) for Gold Coast trainer Les Kelly.