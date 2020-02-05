Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Grafton Rowing Club will host a come and try day on Saturday, February 15.
Grafton Rowing Club will host a come and try day on Saturday, February 15.
Water Sports

Have a go at rowing on the beautiful Clarence River

Marion White, sport@dailyexaminer.com.au
5th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROWING :Always wondered what it would be like to glide along the mighty Clarence River?

Now is your chance to give rowing a try.

The Grafton Rowing Club will hold its next Introduction to Rowing on Saturday, February 15, commencing at 8.30am, at its clubhouse, at the river end of Prince St.

The minimum age for participation is 12.

Participants must be able to swim.

Please wear gym or bike pants, and bring a hat, water and sunscreen.

The morning includes a tour of the club’s boats and equipment.

There will be some instruction on rowing, followed by a row on our beautiful Clarence River.

No fear of falling out – you will be rowing with experienced members of the Grafton Rowing Club.

All this is free, with no obligation to continue.

If however, you wish to continue in this great sport, lessons will commence from the following Saturday with a fee of $50 for six lessons.

Interested? For more information contact Don Noble on 6642 6389, email graftonrowing@gmail.com or just turn up on the day.

clarence rowing come and try day grafton rowing club
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man accused of child offences works with young people

        premium_icon Man accused of child offences works with young people

        Crime A man charged with child exploitation offences granted bail on $50,000 surety.

        How donations will be used to help Clarence fire brigades

        premium_icon How donations will be used to help Clarence fire brigades

        News "We take the responsibility of community donations very seriously"

        'Every little bit helps': The non-dollar value of support

        premium_icon 'Every little bit helps': The non-dollar value of support

        News Value of $1000 gift cards not only measured in dollar terms

        Prepare now as severe weather, flooding on the way

        Prepare now as severe weather, flooding on the way

        Weather A severe weather warning has now been issued for the NSW north coast with heavy...