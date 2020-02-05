Have a go at rowing on the beautiful Clarence River

Grafton Rowing Club will host a come and try day on Saturday, February 15.

ROWING :Always wondered what it would be like to glide along the mighty Clarence River?

Now is your chance to give rowing a try.

The Grafton Rowing Club will hold its next Introduction to Rowing on Saturday, February 15, commencing at 8.30am, at its clubhouse, at the river end of Prince St.

The minimum age for participation is 12.

Participants must be able to swim.

Please wear gym or bike pants, and bring a hat, water and sunscreen.

The morning includes a tour of the club’s boats and equipment.

There will be some instruction on rowing, followed by a row on our beautiful Clarence River.

No fear of falling out – you will be rowing with experienced members of the Grafton Rowing Club.

All this is free, with no obligation to continue.

If however, you wish to continue in this great sport, lessons will commence from the following Saturday with a fee of $50 for six lessons.

Interested? For more information contact Don Noble on 6642 6389, email graftonrowing@gmail.com or just turn up on the day.