Have a whale of a time in Yamba

Boat skipper Brian Dunn, and owners Dave Gaden and Nicole Clark of Avalanche, a new whale watching boat from Rell Time Charters that will leave from Yamba Shores Tavern on the weekend.

WITH ocean water temperatures on the decline, whales are now on the move to find warmer waters to the north, and with the giant creatures passing Yamba on a daily basis the timing was perfect for Dave Gaden to launch Reel Time Fishing Charter's latest venture, Yamba Whale Watch.

With a new boat added to their fleet, Mr Gaden said he was excited to start taking people out to see the majestic mammals.

"We've been doing whale watching in Yamba for the last nine years in conjunction with fishing charters, but the demand has been so intense we were having trouble accommodating for both,” he said.

"It got to the point where I decided to buy a purpose built boat for whale watching, which is very exciting.

"The whales have just started to arrive now, and they'll be going until the first week of November. We've got a skipper now lined up, so we will be able to run seven days a week.”

Mr Gaden said while Yamba isn't normally associated with being a whale watching hot-spot like Hervey Bay, he was hoping to change that.

"We've had some amazing experiences out on the water,” he said.

"Legally we're not allowed to go within 100m of a whale, but that doesn't stop them from coming right up to us.

"I've seen grown men burst into tears after seeing whales up close, there's just something magical about it.”

Mr Gaden said he was excited to be able to launch a full-time whale watching venture.

"If it's anything like last season, so many people wanted to go, and there were plenty of whales out there,” he said.

"This new boat is all we needed, so it's very exciting for us to be able to generate a whole individual business dedicated to it is great.”

Mr Gaden said Yamba Whale Watch will run two trips a day, weather permitting, leaving from Yamba Marina on Monday to Friday, and from Yamba Shores Tavern Saturday and Sunday.