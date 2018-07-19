Have Bogut and Liz buried the hatchet?

Menu
Have Liz Cambage and Andrew Bogut buried the hatchet?
Basketball

by Michael Randall
19th Jul 2018 11:31 AM
IT appears the frosty relationship between two of Australia's biggest and best basketballers has thawed.

NBA champion Andrew Bogut and WNBA All Star Liz Cambage have had a number of high-profile Twitter spats in recent years, but, judging by their latest Tweets, the two appear to have buried the hatchet.

 

Following the Dallas Wings' star's record-breaking 53-point game, the new Sydney King was inundated with negative tweets from "dumb dumbs".

But the former Golden State Warrior - who cast his vote for Cambage to be an All Star - backed his Aussie compatriot.

"Just because Cambage and I disagree and have some fun back and forths doesn't mean I am cheering for her to do poorly," Bogut tweeted.

"She made history, and hope she continues to break records and fly the flag for Australians abroad."

While initially unaware of the tweet, Cambage was welcoming in an international conference call this morning.

"Thank you Mr Bogut. He's softening up to me these days," Cambage said.

 

She later replied to Bogut's tweet: "cheering for you always as well."

The pair are among the biggest Aussies ever to take a basketball court at the highest level - and they both have personalities to match, neither taking a backward step in a number of battles that date back to before the Rio Olympics.

But if they are at least being cordial with each other, it can only be good for the continued rise of Aussie basketball.

