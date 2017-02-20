Share a cuppa coffee with a cop

RESIDENTS are invited to meet their local police when officers from the Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command take part in Coffee with a Cop this Thursday at Gloria Jean's in Grafton Shoppingworld.

Police said most public contact with them was during emergencies, or emotional situations, which were not most effective for relationship building, and some residents felt officers were unapproachable on the street.

Coffee With A Cop broke down barriers and allowed for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction.

"We hope that community members will feel comfortable to ask questions, bring concerns, or simply get to know our officers," Coffs Clarence Local Area Commander Super- intendent Mark Holahan said.