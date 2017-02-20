31°
News

Share a cuppa coffee with a cop

Jarrard Potter
| 20th Feb 2017 5:00 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RESIDENTS are invited to meet their local police when officers from the Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command take part in Coffee with a Cop this Thursday at Gloria Jean's in Grafton Shoppingworld.

Police said most public contact with them was during emergencies, or emotional situations, which were not most effective for relationship building, and some residents felt officers were unapproachable on the street.

Coffee With A Cop broke down barriers and allowed for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction.

"We hope that community members will feel comfortable to ask questions, bring concerns, or simply get to know our officers," Coffs Clarence Local Area Commander Super- intendent Mark Holahan said.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  coffee with a cop gloria jeans grafton shoppingworld nsw police whatson

The decision that could cost council $20M

The decision that could cost council $20M

RATES increase was central plank in proposal to NSW Government to show how council would meet Fit for the Future requirements.

Jockeys on track to reach magic milestones

JOCKEY CHAT: Grafton jockeys Ben Looker and Matt McGuren are clear leaders of the local premiership rankings and now in a race to be first to 100 wins for the season.

Grafton jockey's Ben Looker and Matt McGuren in race to the 100.

A moment of kindness

ACTS OF KINDNESS: A Clarence Valley community member has started Feathers in the Clarence, in which they give out gifts to random, or sometimes particular people as an act of kindness.

Community spirit behind new movement

Two New Zealand holidays up for grabs!

The stunning Larnarch Castle is a must-see when in Dunedin. Photo: contributed

THE only thing better than a holiday, is one that's free!

Local Partners

Deadly dog virus outbreak strikes South Grafton

"If your dog lives on one of those streets, I'd almost guarantee they will contract parvo virus if they are not vaccinated."

A moment of kindness

ACTS OF KINDNESS: A Clarence Valley community member has started Feathers in the Clarence, in which they give out gifts to random, or sometimes particular people as an act of kindness.

Community spirit behind new movement

Share a cuppa coffee with a cop

Coffee and conversation go hand in hand in the Clarence whether you like it or not.

Chance to come along and meet your local police officers

Deputy premier on his way to the Clarence Valley

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro during question time at NSW Parliament in Sydney, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. Berejiklian was elected Premier by her party room after Mike Baird announced his shock resignation.(AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING

John Barilaro's first visit at NSW deputy

OUR SAY: Perfect opportunity for people with passion

The Mouldy Lovers get the crowd dancing at the Surfing the Coldstream Festival. Photo Clair Morton / Daily Examiner

Events large or small require helping hands of volunteers

Why Hollywood’s siding with Brad Pitt over Angelina Jolie

TOWARD the end of last month’s Golden Globes ceremony, the producer of the nominated drama Moonlight made a surprise onstage appearance: Brad Pitt.

Tensions high at pointy end of MKR's round two

Things are really heating up on My Kitchen Rules.

Games are being played around the My Kitchen Rules table

Jungle Jay sent packing from I'm a Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Here! contestant Jay Laga'aia with Keira.

BIG friendly giant Jay Laga'aia has been eliminated from I'm A Celeb

Carson Kressley brings 'camp' to I'm a Celebrity jungle

"I am not all Park Avenue and daffodils” ... Carson Kressley.

Meet the "campest” campmate to star on I'm a Celebrity.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi mystery already solved

FILE- This undated file photo provided by Disney shows Daisey Ridley as Rey, left, and John Boyega as Finn, in a scene from the film, \"Star Wars: The Force Awakens.\" Hasbro said it is changing its Star Wars Monopoly set after an 8-year-old girl became upset that Rey, the movie's female heroine, was not included as a figure along with Darth Vader and Kylo Ren. (Disney/Lucasfilm via AP, File) MANDATORY CREDIT

A key mystery surrounding the title of episode eight has been solved

Kids' game "full of f**king paedophiles" according to dad

A mortified dad has expressed serious concerns over an online game

Lisa Marie Presley's ex caught with child pics: court

Lisa Marie Presley, at right, and her husband, Michael Lockwood back in 2010. FILE

Lisa Marie, 49, claimed she was left “sick to her stomach”

Owners Committed Elsewhere - MUST SELL

7 Westringia Place, Yamba 2464

House 4 3 3 Reduced to...

Enjoying a quiet and peaceful waterfront setting tucked away in the bay of one of Yamba's most sought after waterways, this lowset four bedroom home is one that...

Sprawling River Views

42 Orion Drive, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 3 $750,000

With 1,015m2 of land and enjoying this incredibly picturesque position on the point of Orion Drive, this well planned and well built home has been designed in such...

HOMESTEAD ON 3 WATERFRONT ACRES

12 Old Murrayville Road, Ashby 2463

House 4 3 4 $675,000

MOVING CLOSER TO FAMILY - HIGHLY MOTIVATED This immaculately presented character homestead is set on a three acre waterfront block in a private rural setting. The...

RIVERSIDE HOBBY FARM

4380 Lawrence Road, Woodford Island 2463

3 1 8 Auction

OWNERS COMMITTED ELSEWHERE - HIGHLY MOTIVATED ! Riverside Hobby Farm is a unique approx ten acre lifestyle property located in a rural setting with no imposing...

SUPERB COMMERCIAL SITE IN ILUKA

60 - 62 Spenser Street, Iluka 2466

Commercial TRUSTEE SAYS SELL ! This unique two lot corner property is set ... Auction

TRUSTEE SAYS SELL ! This unique two lot corner property is set on a 2,023 m2 prime commercial site, zoned B2-Local Centre at the gateway to Iluka`s CBD.

Secluded Mountain Top Retreat

3621 Armidale Road, Nymboida 2460

Rural 4 1 9 $440000

There's more to "Babingtonia" than just the sign posted out the front. If your looking for your own private oasis with a view as well, this could be the property...

Stylish Home, Sought After Address

22 Conrad Close, Iluka 2466

House 4 2 3 $475,000

This bright spacious family home is located in a desirable address, where quality homes surround and just a short walk to the Clarence River and parks. Northerly...

Vacant Land 300m to River

12 Loxton Avenue, Iluka 2466

Residential Land 652sqm block of land located an easy 300m walk to the Clarence ... $195,000

652sqm block of land located an easy 300m walk to the Clarence river. Vacant blocks like this are becoming a rarity in Iluka, so here is your chance to purchase a...

Nice Unit At An Affordable Price

2/10 Hammond Street, Iluka 2466

Unit 2 1 1 $265,000

With prices climbing this single level 2 bedroom villa offers outstanding value for money. Easy, low maintenance living in a very well presented complex of only 3.

Ultimate Waterfront Living

25 Westringia Place, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $979,000

Raine and Horne Yamba are proud to be the exclusive marketing agents for this absolute waterfront well cared for family home positioned in the highly sought after...

Potential home buyers punished for doing the 'right thing'

Should I go to university or buy a house?

Living with river view

LABOUR OF LOVE: Peter and Narelle Cauldwell are selling Bemuda Estate in Great Marlow (pictured below).

A rare opportunity to own a luxury estate

CLOSE SHAVE: In town for haircut, places million dollar bid

Auctioneer David Farrell concludes the auction for Ross Creek at Buccarumbi. The property was passed in at $1.4 million but sold later for an undisclosed sum.

Rural property sold for $1.4million

Clarence River island paradise selling for $5M

Former Ballina councillor Margaret Howes is selling her island getaway.

GALLERY: Tropical getaway with beaches and airstrip put on market.

Bidding could start at $1.4M for sought after property

Farrell McCrohon's Jojo Newby rides on a property recently listed at Buccarumbi

One of largest rural properties on market to go under hammer today

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!