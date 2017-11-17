Have fun at the rally, but don't be silly

THE engines will start today for the Australasian leg of the FIA World Rally Championship in Coffs Harbour and the southern Clarence and police want racegoers to be responsible, stay safe and have fun.

Operation Longridge, a high-visibility police operation has commenced to ensure the security and safety of competitors, spectators and the wider community around Coffs Harbour.

General duties officers from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command and across Northern Region plus specialist officers from Traffic and Highway Patrol Command and Licensing Police will focus on road safety as well as anti-social and criminal behaviour.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Commander, Superintendent Mark Holahan is encouraging racegoers to have fun, but not at the expense of anyone else.

"Operation Longridge will target road safety, anti-social and criminal behaviour, as tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the event,” Supt Holahan said.

"Our priority during the four-day event is maintaining the safety and security of competitors, spectators and the wider community.”

Traffic and Highway Patrol will be on the road and targeting speeding, drink driving and dangerous driving behaviours.

"There is no excuse for drivers speeding, drink-driving and driving while tired. We will be targeting these motorists who are not only putting themselves, but other road users at risk,” Supt Holahan said.

"Both marked and unmarked police will be patrolling all major roads and back streets in the lead-up to, during and following the event,” Supt Holahan said.