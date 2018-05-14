Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cue jumpsuit, $400; Wittner shoes, $369.95; Lovisa earrings, $10.99, and rings, $15.99; Kookai bracelet, $35.
Cue jumpsuit, $400; Wittner shoes, $369.95; Lovisa earrings, $10.99, and rings, $15.99; Kookai bracelet, $35. Jerad Williams
Lifestyle

Have fun with fashion when the mercury drops

by Chantay Logan
14th May 2018 12:05 PM

BE A TRAIL BLAZER

Beloved by bloggers, the boyfriend blazer is a key look this season. Opt for a checkered print such as houndstooth or plaid and pair with an on-trend shoe silhouette like the sock boot for the ultimate cool-girl look.

WEAR BOOTS WITH EVERYTHING

Find the right pair and you won't want to take them off all winter. If making a statement is on the agenda, the sock or stiletto boot is where to wander, while a comfortable ankle boot with a block heel is a chic choice for day-to-day wear. Go edgy in knockout knee-highs.

TRY TOUCHABLE TEXTURE

Velvet, leather, suede and faux fur - 'tis the season to go to town on texture. For an effortless ensemble, rock a ribbed knit, velvet skirt and suede biker-style jacket. Invest in a buttery leather skirt to set off with soft knits.

INDULGE IN DECADENT COLOUR

From deep, dark green to pops of pink and purple, rich hues rule for winter. Brighten up sombre tones with bold red accessories.

Photos: Jerad Williams

Location: Mobile Barber Shop Depot

Model: Isabella Rose at Que Models, quemodels.com

Stylist: Liana Gow-Killingbeck, Nmedia PR @nmedia_pr

Hair: Oscar Oscar Salon

Make-up: Napoleon Perdis

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    G2I: 228km cycle race comes down to a millimetre

    premium_icon G2I: 228km cycle race comes down to a millimetre

    Cycling & MTB AFTER 228km of punishing climbing across the Gibraltar Range, it was left to a millimetre decision to split frontrunners Nathan Elliott and Raphael Freienstein.

    Grafton police rescue missing Queensland boy

    premium_icon Grafton police rescue missing Queensland boy

    News A 12-year-old allegedly abducted from Queensland found in Grafton

    Boy’s kidnap in global racket link: hunt for second man

    Boy’s kidnap in global racket link: hunt for second man

    News Witnesses said they saw two men in the car

    Dangerous surf conditions continue on Clarence coast

    Dangerous surf conditions continue on Clarence coast

    News RMS issues warning to boaters and rock fishers

    • 14th May 2018 10:50 AM

    Local Partners