Have fun with fashion when the mercury drops
BE A TRAIL BLAZER
Beloved by bloggers, the boyfriend blazer is a key look this season. Opt for a checkered print such as houndstooth or plaid and pair with an on-trend shoe silhouette like the sock boot for the ultimate cool-girl look.
WEAR BOOTS WITH EVERYTHING
Find the right pair and you won't want to take them off all winter. If making a statement is on the agenda, the sock or stiletto boot is where to wander, while a comfortable ankle boot with a block heel is a chic choice for day-to-day wear. Go edgy in knockout knee-highs.
TRY TOUCHABLE TEXTURE
Velvet, leather, suede and faux fur - 'tis the season to go to town on texture. For an effortless ensemble, rock a ribbed knit, velvet skirt and suede biker-style jacket. Invest in a buttery leather skirt to set off with soft knits.
INDULGE IN DECADENT COLOUR
From deep, dark green to pops of pink and purple, rich hues rule for winter. Brighten up sombre tones with bold red accessories.
Photos: Jerad Williams
Location: Mobile Barber Shop Depot
Model: Isabella Rose at Que Models, quemodels.com
Stylist: Liana Gow-Killingbeck, Nmedia PR @nmedia_pr
Hair: Oscar Oscar Salon
Make-up: Napoleon Perdis