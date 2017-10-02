Have your say on 8 percent SRV rate rise

NOW is the chance to have your say on Clarence Valley Council's proposed special rates variation application, with council sending out information and a survey card to gauge feedback on the issue.

Clarence Valley residents should soon start receiving information including a letter, pamphlet and survey card next week regarding a proposal to apply to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) to increase rates above the State Government's pegged limit.

CVC general manager Ashley Lindsay said the proposal was to increase rates by 8% each year (inclusive of the rate-pegged limit) for three years from 2018-19, with the cumulative 25.97% increase to be retained permanently in council's rate base.

"Background information about the proposal and a reply-paid survey card will be included in the mail-out, which Australia Post has guaranteed will be delivered next week," Mr Lindsay said.

"It should go to every resident and business in the Clarence Valley local government area.

"We encourage people to have their say about the proposal by returning the survey form or by making a written submission via email to council@clarence.nsw.au, or by writing to Locked Bag 23, Grafton, 2460.

"But before they put pen to paper we strongly encourage them to read the background information and, if they have questions, to give council a call.

"We need people to understand what the application is about and what measures council has undertaken to cut costs before replying."

Submissions are scheduled to close at 4pm on November 3.

Earlier this year in August, IPART requested that the council change its estimated rate pegging of 2% to 2.5% in its application for a special rate variation.

"Our long-term financial plan was based on the 2% SRV, so council's base case with a 2.5% increase puts council in a better financial position but it's only marginal," Mr Lindsay said.

"It's all theoretical.

"When you look at the last four years, the average is 2%, so it's painting a picture that I don't think is realistic over the long-term.

"But that's the requirement that the guidelines say that you have to use 2.5% as your base case."