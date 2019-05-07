Have you been caught up in a scam?

ARE you worried about sharing your information online, or think you may have been caught up in a scam?

To find out about the latest scams going around and how to avoid them, join the team at the Grafton library on Monday at 11am for a free 'Avoiding Scams' workshop.

A Legal Aid NSW lawyer will share information on how to protect your identity and how the law can help if you get scammed.

Participants will also learn about the free legal resources available in all Clarence Valley libraries, including: Law Handbook - a practical guide to 40 legal topics from family law to wills, neighbours to employment; and Neighbours and the law - an easy-to-understand guide to the different areas of law that are involved in neighbourhood issues and disputes.

The 'Avoiding Scams' workshop is a Law Week initiative presented by Grafton library, Legal Information Access Centre and Legal Aid NSW.

Booking are essential. If you'd like to attend, contact Grafton Library on 6641 0111 or email libraryevents@clarence.nsw.gov.au.