Life Without Barriers is holding a free information session in Grafton on October 28.
Community

Have you considered becoming a foster carer?

15th Oct 2019 8:10 AM
HAVE you considered becoming a foster carer? 

Life Without Barriers are holding a free information session in Grafton for individuals and couples from all backgrounds who are interested in learning more about foster care.

The session will cover the different types of care, the application and assessment process, the roles and responsibilities of being a foster carer and the support you will receive from Life Without Barriers.

Nearly 50,000 children in Australia unable to live safely with their family, and Life Without Barriers are constantly looking for foster carers to provide a caring, loving home environment.

No previous parenting experience needed, however if you have experience working in the disability, health or education sectors it is desirable, but not essential.

Comprehensive training is offered for all new and ongoing carers, plus 24/7 support and a reimbursement to meet the cost of providing care.

Tea, coffee and light refreshments provided. RSVP by October 28 please call Robert Jeffs on 0436 918 323 or Robert.Jeffs@lwb.org.au.  

Grafton Daily Examiner

