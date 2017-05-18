Have you ever wanted to see what's below the surface?

MANGROVE Jacks, Wobbegongs, Blue Groper, Black Cod and the iconic Grey Nurse sharks are just a few of the species inhabiting the Solitary Islands Marine Park.

Local underwater photographer and videographer Brett Vercoe captured a glimpse of the life under the sea at South Solitary Island last week.

Underwater South Solitary Island: Coffs Harbour videographer Brett Vercoe takes a dive at South Solitary Island.

Multiple Grey Nurse sharks which are a popular attraction for scuba divers and a very friendly Wobbegong that glided past the camera and settled on the reef below the videographer are just a few of the species he came across.

Have you experienced the unreal life living in the waters off our coastline and multiple islands?

If you have photos and video you'd like to share, email us at editorial@coffscoastadvocate.com.au