Have you got a Christmas credit hangover?

With research showing millions of Australians racked up huge credit card debt over Christmas, it pays to know where to go to get help.

Survey results released by comparison website Finder has found more than one in three people racked up Christmas credit card debt, equating to roughly $24 billion last December.

That's equivalent to 7 million people who had a credit-fuelled Christmas.

The survey, of more than 1000 people, also found one in ten did not expect to pay off their debt for at least 12 months.

"The holiday is barely over and the credit card bills are already rolling in," said Finder's Kate Browne

"Consumers were rightfully merry about the festive season, but the ensuing debt hangover is putting pressure on millions of Aussie households."

That pressure is expected to mount as the government presses ahead with its plans to stop the Jobkeeper payment subsidies which, as well as the Jobseeker coronavirus supplement, has been instrumental in keeping the economy afloat during the pandemic.

Team leader at Mid North Coast Financial Counselling Service Pauline Smith said a huge amount of money was spent over the Christmas period last year, way beyond what people were expecting given the coronavirus situation.

With the growing popularity of buy now pay later services such as Afterpay, there was often a flow-on effect which wasn't necessarily felt straight away.

"Life changes and circumstances affect everyone and anybody can get in financial difficulty," she said.

"Quite often (they can get into trouble) when they get their first big bill."

When it came to advice for those who found themselves in financial strife, Ms Smith said the first step was to get in touch with the organisation they owed money to.

"Let them know that you are doing it tough and you are looking for ways to meet your commitments," she said.

"Then the second step is to get in touch with a financial counsellor … just being able to talk to somebody who knows what alternatives there are is a good idea."

Financial counselling services are free and confidential and are available to anyone in financial difficulty whether they are employed, unemployed or operating their own business.

Ms Smith, who is also Financial Counselling Australia's NSW president, said they also offer services that go beyond helping people with an immediate problem, by teaching practical money management skills.

The Mid North Coast Financial Counselling Service extends from Taree to Grafton with counsellors operating out of Coffs Harbour, Bellingen and Urunga Neighbourhood Centres.

For an appointment call 1300 662 540.