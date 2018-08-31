Have you got a community program that needs funding?
APPLICATONS for the second round of Clarence Valley Council's 2018/19 community initiatives program open at midnight tonight.
Non profit organisations or groups/individuals (auspiced by a NFP organisation) with projects/initiatives from mid December 2018 to June 30, 2019 can apply online via the SmartyGrants link at www.clarence.nsw.gov.au/smartygrants Applications close midnight, October 31, 2018.
For support or information call community projects officer, Sammy Lovejoy, on 6642 0957 or email sammy.lovejoy@clarence.nsw.gov.au
Note: Please read the community initiatives program guidelines and donations policy at www.clarence.nsw.gov.au/smartygrants before applying.