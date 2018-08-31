Have you got a community program that needs funding?

Members of the Lower Clarence Arts and Crafts Association examine some of the works in their 2017 exhibition. The association has received funding through the community initiatives program.

Members of the Lower Clarence Arts and Crafts Association examine some of the works in their 2017 exhibition. The association has received funding through the community initiatives program. Clarence Valley Council

APPLICATONS for the second round of Clarence Valley Council's 2018/19 community initiatives program open at midnight tonight.

Non profit organisations or groups/individuals (auspiced by a NFP organisation) with projects/initiatives from mid December 2018 to June 30, 2019 can apply online via the SmartyGrants link at www.clarence.nsw.gov.au/smartygrants Applications close midnight, October 31, 2018.

For support or information call community projects officer, Sammy Lovejoy, on 6642 0957 or email sammy.lovejoy@clarence.nsw.gov.au

Note: Please read the community initiatives program guidelines and donations policy at www.clarence.nsw.gov.au/smartygrants before applying.