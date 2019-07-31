PHOTOS: Does any of this stolen property belong to you?

Menu
STOLEN GOODS: Ballina police want to return these goods to their rightful owners.
Crime

Graham Broadhead
31st Jul 2019 2:30 PM | Updated: 4:11 PM
BALLINA police are keen to reunite locals with items stolen from Ballina and Lennox Head properties.

Richmond Police District crime manager, Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay, said the total value of the items has been valued at more than $100,000.

This is the licorice all-sorts of retrieved property, with lawn mowers, bicycles, a portable gazebo and power tools among the stuff now at Ballina police station.

Detective Chief Inspector Lindsay said the 37-year-old man who on Monday was charged with allegedly stealing the property will likely face more than the 17 charges against him, and the total value of the property he allegedly stole is likely to increase as more reports of missing goods come in.

The charges followed an investigation that began early this month following a number of commercial break, enter and steal incidents in the area.

Detective Chief Inspector Lindsay warned residents not to be complacent when it comes to property security.

"Residents of Ballina and Lennox Head live an idyllic lifestyle and haven't been subjected to this kind of offence," he said.

But that, he said, that led to some residents not locking their cars when parked at home, and not locking their properties.

Detective Chief Inspector Lindsay said anyone who believes they have had property stolen needs to report it to police.

He also said anyone wanting to claim property will need to identify the items.

