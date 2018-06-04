Have you seen Bender?

GONE: The Bender mailbox (right) was stolen from Glens Creek Rd last week.

GONE: The Bender mailbox (right) was stolen from Glens Creek Rd last week. Contributed

FOR the past five years, Bender has been taking a break from delivering interstellar packages with Planet Express to receiving mail on Glens Creek Rd.

However, last week in a crime the robot would be proud of, or committed himself, the mailbox was stolen.

Built by Andrew Porrelli and his kids, the Bender mailbox was one of many quirky designs that populated Glens Creek Rd in Nymboida.

"There's half-a-dozen letterboxes of all strange shapes and different forms, so me and the kids decided we'd create something unique so we made Bender out of household items, and he became a fixture up our end of the road,” Mr Porrelli said.

"We'd get kids take selfies with him, random riders and travellers stop and take photographs and, with the popularity of the character and the show, we were really proud of what we made, because it looked so good.”

Bender's disappearance raised alarm bells last Saturday morning and, while Mr Porrelli says he doesn't think he is coming back, he is already at work on an improved mailbox.

"It's a shame that someone has taken him, but I've pretty well got most of the bits already so over the next couple of weeks I'll assemble another one,” he said.

"I think we will need to keep a close watch for him in the pubs around Grafton. I haven't been giving him any beer or cigars so, if he has made it to the pub, I don't think he will be coming back.”

If anyone is thinking of stealing the new Bender, Mr Porrelli has a message for them in the words of the robot himself: "Bite my shiny metal ass!”