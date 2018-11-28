Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 12-year-old was last seen at Ryan Court, Goodna on Monday, November 12.
The 12-year-old was last seen at Ryan Court, Goodna on Monday, November 12. QPS
News

Girl, 12, found after missing for 16 days

20th Nov 2018 1:59 PM | Updated: 28th Nov 2018 2:46 AM

UPDATE: A 12-year-old girl reported missing from Goodna has been located safe and well.

She was reported missing since November 12 and police held concerns for her safety.

EARLIER: POLICE need help to help find a 12-year-old girl last seen at Ryan Court, Goodna on November 12 about 10pm.

Police and family hold concerns for her safety and well-being due to her young age.

They are urging the girl, or anyone who may know her current whereabouts, to contact police.

She was last seen wearing black tights, a green, white and blue Fila polo shirt with thongs.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

goodna missing persons
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Short-term rental rule changes unnecessary says agent

    premium_icon Short-term rental rule changes unnecessary says agent

    News A prominent real estate agents said new rules to allow short-term holiday stays along the coast will have unforseen consequences.

    Bookies change their tune for our man in Canberra

    premium_icon Bookies change their tune for our man in Canberra

    Opinion Victorian election result changes minds of political book makers.

    Why cash, cheque payments are dying out

    premium_icon Why cash, cheque payments are dying out

    Money Australia’s top banker says cheques are being phased out.

    Mother tells court of 'miraculous' medicinal cannabis

    premium_icon Mother tells court of 'miraculous' medicinal cannabis

    News Witness in Andrew Katelaris case says change in daughter was amazing

    Local Partners