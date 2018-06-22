Menu
Steven John Close was last seen one month ago
News

Have you seen this man?

Jenna Thompson
by
22nd Jun 2018 9:39 AM

A MONTH has passed and no one has seen him.

Steven John Close, aged 56, was last seen leaving a hospital in Urbenville on Tuesday 22 May 2018.

When he failed to return home, officers from Richmond Police District were notified and commenced inquiries.

Mr Close is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 170cm tall, of a medium build and with dark brown hair.

Mr Close is known to frequent the Casino area and police have received the information he may be in Queensland.

Anyone with information, or that sights Steven, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers immediately on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/.

 

missing person nsw police force
