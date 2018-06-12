Menu
Have you seen these cars?
Crime

Jenna Thompson
by
12th Jun 2018 12:11 PM

HAVE you seen these three vehicles? The Coffs/Clarence Police are seeking assistance from the public to help locate three vehicles that were stolen on Monday night, Tuesday morning from the Toormina and Boambee East areas. 

Police have said there is a possibility that the vehicles are still in the local area.

If anyone has information on these vehicles please contact Coffs Harbour Police Station on 66910799 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Stolen vehicle details:

• VTX387 (NSW), a 1997 Toyota Camry sedan white

• BP37WY (NSW), a 2006 Nissan ute silver

• BI41ST (NSW), a 2002 Subaru Outback white.
 

clarence crime police stolen vehicle theft
Grafton Daily Examiner

