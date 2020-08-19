Menu
Crime

Have you seen these puppies?

Jenna Thompson
19th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
THE family of two Border Collie-cross puppies that vanished from Copmanhurst this week believe they have been stolen.

"There is no other explanation for them being missing," owner Heather Elliott said.

"When we arrived home from work on Monday afternoon, two of the four pups were no longer in their pen. Two blue and grey male pups were gone, leaving the two black and white ones behind."

"Everyone from our family was away but our neighbour heard a car."

Ms Elliott said nothing unusual happened around the property prior to their disappearance but the circumstances on the day seemed suspicious.

 

Two puppies were believed stolen from a rural property on Monday.
Two puppies were believed stolen from a rural property on Monday.

 

"We live on a dead-end rural road … they were never advertised for sale," she said.

"Only people we know would know where to find them, so we are hoping our friends might have heard something and be able to help us out."

The two missing male dogs are six weeks old, each with a blue/grey coat.

Anyone with any information relating to their disappearance is urged to call 0432 775 705.

