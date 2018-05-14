HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN?: Police search for 23yo male

POLICE are appealing for information surrounding the whereabouts of 23-year-old Warwick man Jackson Bruce Watson.

POLICE are appealing for information surrounding the whereabouts of 23-year-old Warwick man Jackson Bruce Watson. Queensland Police

POLICE are appealing for information surrounding the whereabouts of 23-year-old Warwick man Jackson Bruce Watson.

Police believe the man may be linked to an incident involving two counts of dangerous driving and the unlawful operation of a black Jeep compass on Thursday last week.

The Jeep was stolen from a Warwick address on Thursday and found abandoned at the back of a dwelling house on Wood St the next day.

"We are now searching for Mr Watson and asking for anyone to come forward with information" detective sergeant Darren Tamblyn said.

Police said the man had no fixed address, but was believed to still be in the Warwick area.

A black Jeep SUV was stolen from Warwick address and spotted driving dangerously.

As earlier reported, the stolen Jeep was spotted driving dangerously in the Maryvale and Tannymorrel areas and evaded police twice on Thursday May 10.

The vehicle narrowly avoided a a high-speed, head-on collision with a police car at 11:15 that morning.

The Jeep attempt to evade police and by driving onto the wrong side of the road.

As per policy, police did not pursue the vehicle.

Multiple people were believed to be travelling in the Jeep at the time.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If you have information please contact Warwick Police on 4660 4444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.