Man found safe and well

UPDATE: Police have thanked the media and members of the public after a man reported missing from the state's north has been located safely.

The 47-year-old man was located safe and well about 8pm yesterday in Ballina.

BEFORE: Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man who was last seen in Coffs Harbour earlier this week.

Benjamin Luff, aged 47, was last seen in Toormina on Sunday, and was believed to be heading to his Lismore home the following day.

Police were alerted when he failed to attend work on Tuesday and could not be located or contacted.

Serious concerns are held for Benjamin's welfare as his disappearance is out of character and he suffers a medical condition which requires medication.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 170cm tall, with a medium build and short brown hair.

It's believed he is driving a black Ford sedan with NSW registration CL24VT.

Anyone who sees Benjamin or believes they know his whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.