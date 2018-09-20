Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are appealing for public assistance to find this man.
Police are appealing for public assistance to find this man. Contributed
News

Have you seen this man?

Rachel Vercoe
by
19th Sep 2018 8:00 AM

AN IMAGE has been released of a man by police following an indecent act at a popular beach.

Police are appealing for public assistance to find the man who approached a 21-year-old woman and exposed himself and committed an indecent act.

The incident took place last Saturday around 2pm.

Police said the man left the area and the incident was reported to officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District.

An investigation was launched and police conducted an extensive search of the area; however, the man was not located.

Detectives wish to speak with the man in the image who may be able to assist with inquiries.

The man is depicted as being aged in his 30s, with olive skin and facial hair.

He was pictured wearing blue shorts, a white hat and holding a white t-shirt.

He was also seen using a black BMX-style bicycle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or by visiting nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

beach coffs clarence coffs harbour indecent assault police
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Trawler accident survivor to share story

    Trawler accident survivor to share story

    Community Sea Rogue author Michael Williams to tell Grafton audience his extraordinary tale of survival

    Grey skies, but what's happening this weekend?

    Grey skies, but what's happening this weekend?

    Weather Thunderstorms predicted for this evening

    Advancing Australia with a new anthem

    Advancing Australia with a new anthem

    Opinion Valley's indigenous residents share their views

    International mixer brings talent to TAFE

    premium_icon International mixer brings talent to TAFE

    News 30 year industry professional says it's time to pass on knowledge

    Local Partners