POLICE are seeking public assistance to help locate a 13-year-old girl missing from Stanthorpe.
Breaking

Have you seen this missing Stanthorpe teenager?

by Michael Nolan
1st Sep 2018 9:14 AM

POLICE are seeking public assistance to help locate a 13-year-old girl missing from Stanthorpe.

The girl was last seen at 2.30pm, Friday August 31, in McGlew Street and has not contacted family since.

She is described as slim build, olive complexion, brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are appealing for the girl or anyone with further information to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1801617208

child safety crime missing child queensladn police service stanthorpe
Warwick Daily News

