Have you seen this woman?

NSW Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman wanted by virtue of an arrest warrant.

Tayla Luscombe, 27, is wanted in relation to a breach of Supreme Court bail.

Police have received information that she could be in the Hunter region, Macquarie Fields or Goulburn area.

Tayla Luscombe is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 155-165cm tall, of thin build, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts should not approach her but contact police via Triple Zero (000) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.