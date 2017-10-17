23°
News

Have you seen this woman?

Tayla Luscombe, 27, is wanted in relation to a breach of Supreme Court bail.
Tayla Luscombe, 27, is wanted in relation to a breach of Supreme Court bail. NSW Police
Caitlan Charles
by

NSW Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman wanted by virtue of an arrest warrant.

Tayla Luscombe, 27, is wanted in relation to a breach of Supreme Court bail.

Police have received information that she could be in the Hunter region, Macquarie Fields or Goulburn area.

Tayla Luscombe is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 155-165cm tall, of thin build, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts should not approach her but contact police via Triple Zero (000) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Tayla Luscombe, 27, is wanted in relation to a breach of Supreme Court bail.
Tayla Luscombe, 27, is wanted in relation to a breach of Supreme Court bail. NSW Police

Topics:  coffs clarence command nsw police wanted

Grafton Daily Examiner
Solar cars excite sustainability advocate

Solar cars excite sustainability advocate

"The cars only weight 140kg, and the solar collect area is about 4.6sqm, and their battery weighs only 20kg and generate 5000 watts of power.”

Yamba Yoga Festival

Viral 'me, too' posts reveal a shockingly familiar story

Take the time to hear the stories behind the #metoo social media status trend.

Hashtag shows sexual violence is all too normal

Widow feels let down at Ashley Bryant inquest findings

Ashley Bryant's widow Deborah Bryant speaking outside court in Sydney.

His death followed years battling alcoholism and depression.

Local Partners